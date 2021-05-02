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MRNA lupus flare ups after being with MRNA vaccinated people.
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579 views • May 02, 2021
I had been clear of lupus, an auto immune dis ease for 4 years... this flare up happened on being near the vaccinated, with NO physical contact. I meditated on this and the information I got was amazing!
I am having more downloads about what we can do to help each other protect! the spiritual and the medical peoples of earth must come together! please email [email protected] and lets get together to heal the world! next videos will be about how we can heal with photonic light and protect with shungite, the most unique stone in the world!
I am having more downloads about what we can do to help each other protect! the spiritual and the medical peoples of earth must come together! please email [email protected] and lets get together to heal the world! next videos will be about how we can heal with photonic light and protect with shungite, the most unique stone in the world!
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