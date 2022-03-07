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Same Actors, Different Show: Get Ready For NO Money, NO Food, NO Power
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1408 views • March 07, 2022
Anarchapulco Speech Replays https://dollarvigilante.com/anarchapulco/
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Anarchapulco Speech Replays
https://anarchapulco.com/anarchapulco-unstoppable-2022-virtual-feed/
Intro song: "Sheeple" by 08 Frhetoric: https://www.bitchute.com/video/lfVyTs2BqZhs/
An international treaty on pandemic prevention and preparedness: https://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/policies/coronavirus/pandemic-treaty/
WHO Selects Deutsche Telekom to "Standardize the Issuing of QR Codes" And to Create a Global Vaccine Passport: https://telecoms.com/513608/dt-chosen-to-help-create-global-heath-passport/
Putin talks about the dollar collapse: https://t.me/c/1264095585/22648
Sberbank is now a penny stock:
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/gazprom-lukoil-and-sberbank-are-now-penny-stocks-as-russian-companies-collapse-in-london-11646227312
EU expects shortages, S. Korea feed producers to declare Force Majeur:
https://youtu.be/Ctso1KVzL7o
China Moves to Secure Commodities Rocked by Ukraine War:
https://www.bloombergquint.com/business/china-moves-to-secure-commodity-supplies-rocked-by-ukraine-war
Affiliate link https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate (Earn money with TDV!)
Telegram Public Channel | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Subscribe to TCV: https://cryptovigilante.io
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here: https://help.dollarvigilante.com/article/98-official-tdv-sites-and-social-media
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: twitter.com/BerwickJeff
Lucy on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LucyB66336636/status/1409687068775641090
Anarchapulco Speech Replays
https://anarchapulco.com/anarchapulco-unstoppable-2022-virtual-feed/
Intro song: "Sheeple" by 08 Frhetoric: https://www.bitchute.com/video/lfVyTs2BqZhs/
An international treaty on pandemic prevention and preparedness: https://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/policies/coronavirus/pandemic-treaty/
WHO Selects Deutsche Telekom to "Standardize the Issuing of QR Codes" And to Create a Global Vaccine Passport: https://telecoms.com/513608/dt-chosen-to-help-create-global-heath-passport/
Putin talks about the dollar collapse: https://t.me/c/1264095585/22648
Sberbank is now a penny stock:
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/gazprom-lukoil-and-sberbank-are-now-penny-stocks-as-russian-companies-collapse-in-london-11646227312
EU expects shortages, S. Korea feed producers to declare Force Majeur:
https://youtu.be/Ctso1KVzL7o
China Moves to Secure Commodities Rocked by Ukraine War:
https://www.bloombergquint.com/business/china-moves-to-secure-commodity-supplies-rocked-by-ukraine-war
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