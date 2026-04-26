PASSIVE Income WHILE YOU SLEEP by Helping Others NOT Have to Wear Chemical Sunscreen

Short video going over 5 negatives of wearing chemical sunscreen & what to do instead.

The 5 Negatives:

1. it blocks that vast majority of BENEFICIAL UVA & UVB light, of which the latter is critical for Vitamin D production

2. you're introducing toxic compounds into your bloodstream & body

3. you're wasting precious time getting the sunscreen

4. you're wasting money purchasing it

5. you're harming delicate coral reefs & hurting ocean life





To learn how to have REAL health insurance, learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, & get a sneak-peek into my upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

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, watch

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, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave a VM @

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c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975





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https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology

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BOOST your Vit. D3 levels w/ the world's FIRST 95% narrowband ultraviolet B vitamin D lamp, visit

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OR

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To get a discount on this & their higher-ticket items, enter code

DANNY

To get a discount on their lower-priced items from Sleeping Bags down, enter code

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View a presentation at any of

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPowerpoint

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPresentation

tinyurl.com/95percentUVBlampPowerpoint





To help others reduce their risk for all-cause mortality by becoming a LumaNova affiliate, fill-out:

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OR

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For bulk purchases, contact their VP of Marketing, Naturopathic Doctor, Dr. Jason Barattiero

281.210.4921

[email protected]





Learn all about HORMONE D at any of

https://tinyurl.com/VitaminDforDummies

https://tinyurl.com/TheSunshineHormone

https://Linktr.ee/VitaminDforDummies





To view The World’s Best Books, Videos, Experts, Organizations, & Companies about Light, Sunlight, & “Vitamin” D, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/TheBestVideosAboutLight

tinyurl.com/SunlightAndVitaminDinfo

tinyurl.com/LightForDummies