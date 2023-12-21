Create New Account
channel image
Puretrauma357
1607 Subscribers
46 views
Published Yesterday

Christmas... Oh Christians are going to shit over this one. For many years have we been celebrating Ancient Arabic, Islamic and many other religions that steal children... Saturn, Satan, Santa.  Have fun kidnapping, eating, and worshipping... I mean... Merry Christmas!!! You heathens. hahahaha

Keywords
christmasoh christiansare going to shit over this onefor many years have we been celebratingancient arabicislamic andmany other religionsthat steal children

