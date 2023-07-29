Create New Account
First birth on the farm
Our very tame matriarch, Tiny Muppet, was broody all the time. So, we decided to give her some surrogate eggs to sit on. Two out of 14 produced sweet little chicks.  She is a great mama! When the babies are old enough, we'll try again. If she was laying, we'd have more Silkies, but alas, we adopted her in old age. 

chickensanimal husbandryhatching eggs

