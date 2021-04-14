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My Two Cents: CBD & Delta 8
The Red Express
The Red Express
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64 views • April 14, 2021
“Hello Mary, my old friend...”
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Links:
Everything you need to know about CBD oil - https://archive.vn/846jR
Does CBD Help Anxiety and Depression? - https://yewtu.be/watch?v=0pFHdkCWZzg
CBD reduces plaque, improves cognition in model of familial Alzheimer's - https://archive.vn/MzKWA
Worried About CBD Hurting Your Liver? - https://archive.vn/1tKaE
Understanding Cannabinoids - https://yewtu.be/watch?v=COxEoW_rsLw
Why Kentucky farmers are quitting tobacco and turning to hemp - https://yewtu.be/watch?v=nJvVwXCu2g4

CBD Brands Mentioned (Check Locals Laws & COA Before Buying):
Sagely Naturals - https://www.sagelynaturals.com/
Coastal Clouds - https://cccbd.com/
HHemp - https://hhemp.co/
Kush Kolectiv - https://kushkolectiv.com/
Cannaflower - https://cannaflower.com/

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