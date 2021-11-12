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COVID-19 Crimes Against Humanity
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114 views • November 12, 2021
Dr. David Martin asks all Americans to repudiate the propaganda surrounding this Mother of All Conspiracies. In this powerful presentation, he exposes the fact that there is no such thing as a "SARS-CoV-2" virus, and that the flu-like virus that is currently being used against humanity is actually a genetic, chimeric-altered bio-weapon that known as a S1 "Spike Protein Synthesis Compound," that Fauci obtained in 1999, and then received permission from the Whitehouse to use on the American people in September of 2019.
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