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I Don’t Want to Scare You - January 23, 2022
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80 views • January 23, 2022
I Don’t Want to Scare You - January 23, 2022
Russ Wade, email [email protected]
Links below…
Ricardo Delgado
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mkkIksgBMXD3/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vj9YuFVxohWL/
My last 3 videos
https://youtu.be/1FI3gqnJhGg
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qjwhtM8wC02f/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EHzcWSYUXd2r/
The healthy are dying
https://brandnewtube.com/v/SiU1TR
5 Symptoms to expect
https://bestlifeonline.com/fully-vaccinated-covid-symptoms-news/
Here are the real side effects and symptoms to expect
https://www.bitchute.com/video/W1GjzAjE2W56/
Here is who will get the side effects
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IsnhkvWmzB0O/
Michael Yardley Interview – Mass Psychosis
https://brandnewtube.com/v/4sGvHY
Beware the Microneedle
https://youtu.be/Tl5xJjlRejQ
The Desert article on Omicron
https://www.deseret.com/coronavirus/2021/12/21/22848453/fully-vaccinated-people-omicron-variant-super-immunity
Russ Wade, email [email protected]
Links below…
Ricardo Delgado
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mkkIksgBMXD3/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vj9YuFVxohWL/
My last 3 videos
https://youtu.be/1FI3gqnJhGg
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qjwhtM8wC02f/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EHzcWSYUXd2r/
The healthy are dying
https://brandnewtube.com/v/SiU1TR
5 Symptoms to expect
https://bestlifeonline.com/fully-vaccinated-covid-symptoms-news/
Here are the real side effects and symptoms to expect
https://www.bitchute.com/video/W1GjzAjE2W56/
Here is who will get the side effects
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IsnhkvWmzB0O/
Michael Yardley Interview – Mass Psychosis
https://brandnewtube.com/v/4sGvHY
Beware the Microneedle
https://youtu.be/Tl5xJjlRejQ
The Desert article on Omicron
https://www.deseret.com/coronavirus/2021/12/21/22848453/fully-vaccinated-people-omicron-variant-super-immunity
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