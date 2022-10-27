X22 REPORT - Ep. 2909b - Nobody Is Sleeping Tonight, Let That Sink In, DEFCon 3

X22 REPORT - Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2909b - Oct. 26, 2022
Nobody Is Sleeping Tonight, Let That Sink In, DEFCon 3
The [DS] lost their bullhorn, EM is now taking over Twitter and much will be exposed to the public. Did EM send a message that the [DS] is panicking and will not get sleep tonight. We are now at DEFCon 3 and it sees their is now a countdown taking place.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
