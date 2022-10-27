Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT - Ep. 2909b - Nobody Is Sleeping Tonight, Let That Sink In, DEFCon 3
337 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published a month ago |
Shop now

X22 REPORT - Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2909b - Oct. 26, 2022

Nobody Is Sleeping Tonight, Let That Sink In, DEFCon 3

 The [DS] lost their bullhorn, EM is now taking over Twitter and much will be exposed to the public. Did EM send a message that the [DS] is panicking and will not get sleep tonight. We are now at DEFCon 3 and it sees their is now a countdown taking place. 

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Boil Water Virtually Anywhere With The Solar Water Heater

http://www.solarwaterheater.com
Get up To 66% OFF By Clicking The Link Above ^^


Keywords
censorshippoliticsbig techelection fraudx22 reportbiden admindefcon 3

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket