X22 REPORT - Ep. 2909b - Nobody Is Sleeping Tonight, Let That Sink In, DEFCon 3

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X22 REPORT - Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2909b - Oct. 26, 2022
Nobody Is Sleeping Tonight, Let That Sink In, DEFCon 3
The [DS] lost their bullhorn, EM is now taking over Twitter and much will be exposed to the public. Did EM send a message that the [DS] is panicking and will not get sleep tonight. We are now at DEFCon 3 and it sees their is now a countdown taking place.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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