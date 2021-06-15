Biden/Putin Showdown: Fireworks...Or Duds?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Joe Biden will meet his Russian counterpart for the first time as president. Will this meeting herald a new stability in US/Russia relations, or will it devolve into US lectures and Russian counter-lectures? Can Joe hold his own with Putin? Also today: Andy Slavin is a very bad and evil person. And parents are fighting back against "woke" school districts.