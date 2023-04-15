Trailer for the defunct movie "EXIT"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E_tQ1QvFJKk

(subtitles on youtube)Daring robbery!Robbing an underground poker club by a guy who might not be up to it...





To repay a debt to one influential person, Ivan takes on the robbery of an underground poker club. Unfortunately for Ivan, this man also turned out to be a participant in the game. Everything would go according to plan, but the door closes and Ivan finds himself locked up with dangerous people. Now Ivan has to find a way out of this situation, and the players will have to play another game.





Director - Philip Rodik https://vk.com/philipr0

Cameraman - Mikhail Smirnov (video studio CMCproduction)

Sound Design - Vadim Zabrodsky Workshop-Sound Workshop-Sound

Make-up - Olga Sorokina

Composer - Roman Kostikov





Roles played:

Volodya Verzhbitsky

Ruslan Dulich

Fedor Konovalov

Alexander Moisa

Alexander Krutinsky

Pavel Zaitsev

Vyacheslav Vishnyakov





Roles dubbed:

Sergey Kolbintsev

Edward Rockman

Alexey Muzhitsky





The trailer was shot specifically for the competition.





