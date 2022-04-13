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HOW DO I KNOW I HAVE A PERSONAL RELATIONSHIP WITH GOD?
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72 views • April 13, 2022
Original:
https://youtu.be/RdSXsQVtYGs
20080810 General Discussion - The Oneness Blessing P1
Cut:
35m00s - 37m02s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/divinetruthfaq
"IF YOU SEEK FIRST THE KINGDOM/GOD'S LOVE, ALL THESE OTHER THINGS WILL BE ADDED TO YOU."
https://youtu.be/RdSXsQVtYGs
20080810 General Discussion - The Oneness Blessing P1
Cut:
35m00s - 37m02s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/divinetruthfaq
"IF YOU SEEK FIRST THE KINGDOM/GOD'S LOVE, ALL THESE OTHER THINGS WILL BE ADDED TO YOU."
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