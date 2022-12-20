【AMFEST 2022】12/17/2022 American Patriot Max Morgan: Americans Have a Moral Responsibility and Ethical Responsibility To Understand They Are Empowering the CCP’s Evilness

https://gnews.org/articles/604798
摘要：【AMFEST 2022】12/17/2022 American patriot Max Morgan: In a capitalist society, Americans have a moral responsibility and ethical responsibility to understand that Americans are empowering the CCP to use the huge profits they made in the US to further enslave more Chinese people and corrupt and infiltrate other countries around the world.
