BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🎵Kaleidoscope Skies
wolfburg
wolfburg
31 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
47 views • Today

[Style: 1966-1968 psychedelic pop, beatle-esque, baroque pop, melodic bassline, mellotron brass, jangly rickenbacker guitar, close vocal harmonies, panning audio effects, r&b drumming, 120bpm]

[Intro]
[Solo Mellotron flute melody, swelling into a punchy, driving bass groove]
[Jangly 12-string guitar chord strum]

[Verse 1]
The clockwork man is painting fences blue
He catches standard time inside a shoe
A pocketful of silver-plated keys
To open up the whispers in the trees

[Pre-Chorus]
[Vocal Harmonies swell, panning left to right]
And you don't mind the change of weather
Floating like a heavy feather
Look into the glass, it's turning round...

[Chorus]
[Upbeat r&b beat, prominent melodic bassline]
[Bright horn section accents]
Spinning through the kaleidoscope skies!
Catch the morning before it dies
Everything is upside down
In this little paper town
Oh, yeah!

[Verse 2]
[Slightly trippy vocal effect, dry drums]
The cello strings are playing in the park
They draw a neon circle in the dark
A lady counts her marble-patterned years
And washes all the teardrops from the gears

[Pre-Chorus]
[Harmonies build]
And you don't mind the open ceiling
Falling with a static feeling
Listen to the bells, they make no sound...

[Chorus]
[Full energy, punchy brass and driving bass]
Spinning through the kaleidoscope skies!
Catch the morning before it dies
Everything is upside down
In this little paper town
Oh, yeah!

[Bridge]
[Tempo feels floating, dreamlike half-time feel]
[Mellotron string pads swell]
Look through the window, the colors are running away
Nobody matters, there’s nothing we wanted to say
Just float... on... a cloud...

[Guitar Solo]
[Fuzz guitar solo, backwards-tape emulation effect, highly melodic]

[Chorus]
[Maximum energy, high vocal harmony overhead]
Spinning through the kaleidoscope skies!
Catch the morning before it dies
Everything is upside down
In this little paper town
Oh, yeah!

[Outro]
[Vocal chanting repeats: "Paper town, paper town..."]
[Clavioline hook loops and slowly fades out]
[Sudden playful piano chord to finish]
[Fade out]


Keywords
melodic bassline1966-1968 psychedelic popbeatle-esquebaroque popmellotron brassjangly rickenbacker guitarclose vocal harmoniespanning audio effects
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S.-China rare earth deal shows progress, but strategic vulnerability persists

U.S.-China rare earth deal shows progress, but strategic vulnerability persists

Willow Tohi
U.S. envoy presses for stronger presence in Greenland

U.S. envoy presses for stronger presence in Greenland

Garrison Vance
The Copper Scroll: Evidence of Solomon&#8217;s lost treasure and templar power

The Copper Scroll: Evidence of Solomon’s lost treasure and templar power

Patrick Lewis
The Great Unravel: A blueprint for survival in the age of algorithmic tyranny

The Great Unravel: A blueprint for survival in the age of algorithmic tyranny

Belle Carter
Oklahoma Sues Roblox Over Child Safety; Legal Remedy Focuses on Biometric Verification

Oklahoma Sues Roblox Over Child Safety; Legal Remedy Focuses on Biometric Verification

Chase Codewell
U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Gaza Flotilla Organizers

U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Gaza Flotilla Organizers

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy