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[Style: 1966-1968 psychedelic pop, beatle-esque, baroque pop, melodic bassline, mellotron brass, jangly rickenbacker guitar, close vocal harmonies, panning audio effects, r&b drumming, 120bpm]
[Intro]
[Solo Mellotron flute melody, swelling into a punchy, driving bass groove]
[Jangly 12-string guitar chord strum]
[Verse 1]
The clockwork man is painting fences blue
He catches standard time inside a shoe
A pocketful of silver-plated keys
To open up the whispers in the trees
[Pre-Chorus]
[Vocal Harmonies swell, panning left to right]
And you don't mind the change of weather
Floating like a heavy feather
Look into the glass, it's turning round...
[Chorus]
[Upbeat r&b beat, prominent melodic bassline]
[Bright horn section accents]
Spinning through the kaleidoscope skies!
Catch the morning before it dies
Everything is upside down
In this little paper town
Oh, yeah!
[Verse 2]
[Slightly trippy vocal effect, dry drums]
The cello strings are playing in the park
They draw a neon circle in the dark
A lady counts her marble-patterned years
And washes all the teardrops from the gears
[Pre-Chorus]
[Harmonies build]
And you don't mind the open ceiling
Falling with a static feeling
Listen to the bells, they make no sound...
[Chorus]
[Full energy, punchy brass and driving bass]
Spinning through the kaleidoscope skies!
Catch the morning before it dies
Everything is upside down
In this little paper town
Oh, yeah!
[Bridge]
[Tempo feels floating, dreamlike half-time feel]
[Mellotron string pads swell]
Look through the window, the colors are running away
Nobody matters, there’s nothing we wanted to say
Just float... on... a cloud...
[Guitar Solo]
[Fuzz guitar solo, backwards-tape emulation effect, highly melodic]
[Chorus]
[Maximum energy, high vocal harmony overhead]
Spinning through the kaleidoscope skies!
Catch the morning before it dies
Everything is upside down
In this little paper town
Oh, yeah!
[Outro]
[Vocal chanting repeats: "Paper town, paper town..."]
[Clavioline hook loops and slowly fades out]
[Sudden playful piano chord to finish]
[Fade out]