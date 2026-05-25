[Style: 1966-1968 psychedelic pop, beatle-esque, baroque pop, melodic bassline, mellotron brass, jangly rickenbacker guitar, close vocal harmonies, panning audio effects, r&b drumming, 120bpm]

[Intro]

[Solo Mellotron flute melody, swelling into a punchy, driving bass groove]

[Jangly 12-string guitar chord strum]



[Verse 1]

The clockwork man is painting fences blue

He catches standard time inside a shoe

A pocketful of silver-plated keys

To open up the whispers in the trees



[Pre-Chorus]

[Vocal Harmonies swell, panning left to right]

And you don't mind the change of weather

Floating like a heavy feather

Look into the glass, it's turning round...



[Chorus]

[Upbeat r&b beat, prominent melodic bassline]

[Bright horn section accents]

Spinning through the kaleidoscope skies!

Catch the morning before it dies

Everything is upside down

In this little paper town

Oh, yeah!



[Verse 2]

[Slightly trippy vocal effect, dry drums]

The cello strings are playing in the park

They draw a neon circle in the dark

A lady counts her marble-patterned years

And washes all the teardrops from the gears



[Pre-Chorus]

[Harmonies build]

And you don't mind the open ceiling

Falling with a static feeling

Listen to the bells, they make no sound...



[Chorus]

[Full energy, punchy brass and driving bass]

Spinning through the kaleidoscope skies!

Catch the morning before it dies

Everything is upside down

In this little paper town

Oh, yeah!



[Bridge]

[Tempo feels floating, dreamlike half-time feel]

[Mellotron string pads swell]

Look through the window, the colors are running away

Nobody matters, there’s nothing we wanted to say

Just float... on... a cloud...



[Guitar Solo]

[Fuzz guitar solo, backwards-tape emulation effect, highly melodic]



[Chorus]

[Maximum energy, high vocal harmony overhead]

Spinning through the kaleidoscope skies!

Catch the morning before it dies

Everything is upside down

In this little paper town

Oh, yeah!



[Outro]

[Vocal chanting repeats: "Paper town, paper town..."]

[Clavioline hook loops and slowly fades out]

[Sudden playful piano chord to finish]

[Fade out]





