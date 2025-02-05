The Outliers: Audrey Werner, Rhonda Miller & The Pull No Punches Sex Ed You Didn't Know You Needed

Think you know everything their is to know about Biblically based sexual relations? Think again. This episode might just set your hair on fire and send you to confession (if you're Catholic). Join the Chicks with our dear friends Rhonda Miller and Audrey Werner for a fast-paced, impassioned deep dive into the origins of the sexual revolution and it's impact on today's young minds. Rhonda and Audrey are experts on the history of Alfred Kinsey, the self-proclaimed sex researcher whose fraudulent works have influenced every state's criminal code, as well as Supreme Court cases. Both of these fighters have dedicated countless hours working with state legislatures, testifying with statistics about the harmful effects of Kinsey-based sex education on children and adults. This show is a required course for all adults, and you don't want to miss it! Connect with Audrey and Rhonda plus resources: https://www.resistancechicks.com/the-outliers-audrey-werner-and-rhonda-miller/





