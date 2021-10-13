“HOW MANY PEOPLE ARE WE GOING TO KILL IF WE KEEP FOLLOWING THIS NARRATIVE”, ASKS ONTARIO ER DOCTOR

Dr. Rochagné Kilian, an ER doctor in Owen Sound, Ontario, resigned in protest of mandatory vaccines and the corruption of our health services.



Dr. Kilian came to public attention when the recording of the Grey Bruce hospital board was released (link below). In that recording, board president Gary Simms cannot provide any evidence whatsoever of his dire predictions of a ‘tidal wave of pediatric Covid cases’ which he says are coming this fall, while threatening Dr. Kilian when she spoke up for the truth.



Dr. Kilian has spoken out before regarding the growing corruption of our health care services and has shown leadership and integrity by resigning from her position.



“At least 80% of the ER patients in the past three months were double-vaxxed”, says Dr. Kilian of her informal survey of patients entering the ER with serious medical issues. “How many people are we going to kill if we keep following this narrative?”