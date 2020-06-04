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04/06/20 #CVPearlHarbor: TRUMP VS. Death-Loving Cabal #HumanityRising
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116 views • April 07, 2020
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4/6: Trump is calling for a new CV Task Force and said yesterday that VAX can be dangerous. We have The Queen giving a coded speech and UK PM Johnson in "ICU". Five GeeWhiz producing massive higher death count where-ever it is in place-- a reckoning is coming...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not give medical advice.
Please sign the 5G petitions!:
https://www.5gcrisis.com/congressiona...
https://www.change.org/p/leah-presley...
https://www.cp24.com/news/queen-makes...
https://www.theguardian.com/australia...
https://americatalks.com/news/bombshe...
https://www.intellihub.com/world-lock...
https://twitter.com/TheUriGeller/stat...
https://www.theatlantic.com/internati...
https://alien-ufo-sightings.com/2020/...
https://www.iheart.com/content/2020-0...
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-04-0...
https://soundcloud.com/heath-motley-8...
https://sites.google.com/view/aiorgan...
https://www.disabledveterans.org/2020...
https://web.archive.org/web/200903270...
FORMER V_DAPH_NE BOSS on 5G (and CV):
https://vimeo.com/403248843
https://wakeup-world.com/2016/03/12/g...
Alpha Zebra in 2010 predicting the China CV:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d86DR...
Please sub to Alpha Zebra!
https://www.upi.com/Science_News/2020...
http://spaceflight101.com/spacecraft/...
PLEASE JOIN THE 6pm Prayer Wave Worldwide! Wherever you are on the planet, 6pm to create a wave of Heart Resonance! Pray for human freedom, the defeat of the Luciferian Cabal and for the end of globalist medical necrophilic Tyranny!
Please watch YAFTV TETROGEN interview to learn more about healing your metabolism:
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C60 is the most potent antioxidant available to fight inflammation, viral load and help protect/repair DNA:
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86K subscribers
4/6: Trump is calling for a new CV Task Force and said yesterday that VAX can be dangerous. We have The Queen giving a coded speech and UK PM Johnson in "ICU". Five GeeWhiz producing massive higher death count where-ever it is in place-- a reckoning is coming...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not give medical advice.
Please sign the 5G petitions!:
https://www.5gcrisis.com/congressiona...
https://www.change.org/p/leah-presley...
https://www.cp24.com/news/queen-makes...
https://www.theguardian.com/australia...
https://americatalks.com/news/bombshe...
https://www.intellihub.com/world-lock...
https://twitter.com/TheUriGeller/stat...
https://www.theatlantic.com/internati...
https://alien-ufo-sightings.com/2020/...
https://www.iheart.com/content/2020-0...
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-04-0...
https://soundcloud.com/heath-motley-8...
https://sites.google.com/view/aiorgan...
https://www.disabledveterans.org/2020...
https://web.archive.org/web/200903270...
FORMER V_DAPH_NE BOSS on 5G (and CV):
https://vimeo.com/403248843
https://wakeup-world.com/2016/03/12/g...
Alpha Zebra in 2010 predicting the China CV:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d86DR...
Please sub to Alpha Zebra!
https://www.upi.com/Science_News/2020...
http://spaceflight101.com/spacecraft/...
PLEASE JOIN THE 6pm Prayer Wave Worldwide! Wherever you are on the planet, 6pm to create a wave of Heart Resonance! Pray for human freedom, the defeat of the Luciferian Cabal and for the end of globalist medical necrophilic Tyranny!
Please watch YAFTV TETROGEN interview to learn more about healing your metabolism:
https://youtu.be/EHJuvrOkims
PLEASE NOTICE: You must use the link below to get the YAFTV discount:
Subscriber discount code for Tetrogen Metabolic System!
https://tetrogenusa.com/?affid=3355
10% off coupon: free_10off
(enter code exactly as posted)
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
Your 20% discount code for Tetrogen will be sent to you instantly once you become a Patron!
C60 is the most potent antioxidant available to fight inflammation, viral load and help protect/repair DNA:
For C60PP 10% discount: fr10
https://www.c60purplepower.com
Patron 20% off coupon code sent to you when you become a Patron!
To further support the channel:
PayPal: [email protected]
Please hit the friends tab, friends!
YOU ARE FREE!!
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