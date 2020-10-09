ROBERT F. KENNEDY Jr. TAKES FAUCI s 50-YEAR CORRUPT NIH HEAD [TRUTH with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., with Taylor Winterstein

THIS IS ROBERT F. KENNEDY TAKING FAUCI s HEADEXPOSING HOW FAUCI IS NOTHING OTHER THAN A BIG PHARMA HACK AND HAS MURDERED MILLIONS OF PEOPLE ( THE AMERICAN JOSEPH MENGELE ) IN HIS 50 YEARS AT NIH.THE PATTERN OF CRIMINALITY IS FAUCI USED U.S. TAX PAYER MONEY TO CREATE VIRUSES AND THEN HIS CO-CONSPIRATOR BILL GATES GETS THE PATENTS AND VACCINES READY WHILE THE PENTAGON SELECTS A TARGET AND ACTIVELY PARTICIPATES IN THE CONTAMINATION AS THE PENTAGON, NIH, AND FAUCI DID IN WUHAN AT THE 7th U.N. MILITARY GAMES.In the fourth episode of our second season of “TRUTH” with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Mr. Kennedy and noted Australian health freedom advocate Taylor Winterstein had a thought provoking discussion about the status of the COVID crisis and how it has affected vaccine safety advocacy. The many aspects of the current situation they addressed include:- Increasing difficulty in getting mainstream media to challenge the Pharmaceutical paradigm- Getting around the escalating censorship on social media- CHD’s lawsuit against Facebook- The unmitigated trampling of democracy and liberty taking place in Melbourne and Victoria, Australia- The labelling of those who question the government/Pharma narrative as “conspiracy theorists”(All episodes can be found on CHD’s social media, and on the CHD Channel found on Peeps TV, a network on Roku. Roku is accessible from any Smart TV and can be purchased separately for older TVs.)