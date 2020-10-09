© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ROBERT F. KENNEDY Jr. TAKES FAUCI s 50-YEAR CORRUPT NIH HEAD [TRUTH with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., with Taylor Winterstein
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • October 09, 2020
THIS IS ROBERT F. KENNEDY TAKING FAUCI s HEAD
EXPOSING HOW FAUCI IS NOTHING OTHER THAN A BIG PHARMA HACK AND HAS MURDERED MILLIONS OF PEOPLE ( THE AMERICAN JOSEPH MENGELE ) IN HIS 50 YEARS AT NIH.
THE PATTERN OF CRIMINALITY IS FAUCI USED U.S. TAX PAYER MONEY TO CREATE VIRUSES AND THEN HIS CO-CONSPIRATOR BILL GATES GETS THE PATENTS AND VACCINES READY WHILE THE PENTAGON SELECTS A TARGET AND ACTIVELY PARTICIPATES IN THE CONTAMINATION AS THE PENTAGON, NIH, AND FAUCI DID IN WUHAN AT THE 7th U.N. MILITARY GAMES.
https://youtu.be/r37C61sCSc8
In the fourth episode of our second season of “TRUTH” with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Mr. Kennedy and noted Australian health freedom advocate Taylor Winterstein had a thought provoking discussion about the status of the COVID crisis and how it has affected vaccine safety advocacy. The many aspects of the current situation they addressed include:
- Increasing difficulty in getting mainstream media to challenge the Pharmaceutical paradigm
- Getting around the escalating censorship on social media
- CHD’s lawsuit against Facebook
- The unmitigated trampling of democracy and liberty taking place in Melbourne and Victoria, Australia
- The labelling of those who question the government/Pharma narrative as “conspiracy theorists”
(All episodes can be found on CHD’s social media, and on the CHD Channel found on Peeps TV, a network on Roku. Roku is accessible from any Smart TV and can be purchased separately for older TVs.)
EXPOSING HOW FAUCI IS NOTHING OTHER THAN A BIG PHARMA HACK AND HAS MURDERED MILLIONS OF PEOPLE ( THE AMERICAN JOSEPH MENGELE ) IN HIS 50 YEARS AT NIH.
THE PATTERN OF CRIMINALITY IS FAUCI USED U.S. TAX PAYER MONEY TO CREATE VIRUSES AND THEN HIS CO-CONSPIRATOR BILL GATES GETS THE PATENTS AND VACCINES READY WHILE THE PENTAGON SELECTS A TARGET AND ACTIVELY PARTICIPATES IN THE CONTAMINATION AS THE PENTAGON, NIH, AND FAUCI DID IN WUHAN AT THE 7th U.N. MILITARY GAMES.
https://youtu.be/r37C61sCSc8
In the fourth episode of our second season of “TRUTH” with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Mr. Kennedy and noted Australian health freedom advocate Taylor Winterstein had a thought provoking discussion about the status of the COVID crisis and how it has affected vaccine safety advocacy. The many aspects of the current situation they addressed include:
- Increasing difficulty in getting mainstream media to challenge the Pharmaceutical paradigm
- Getting around the escalating censorship on social media
- CHD’s lawsuit against Facebook
- The unmitigated trampling of democracy and liberty taking place in Melbourne and Victoria, Australia
- The labelling of those who question the government/Pharma narrative as “conspiracy theorists”
(All episodes can be found on CHD’s social media, and on the CHD Channel found on Peeps TV, a network on Roku. Roku is accessible from any Smart TV and can be purchased separately for older TVs.)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.