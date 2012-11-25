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11-25-12 John Taylor Gatto Recovery Project Update & Progress Report
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12 views • April 27, 2020
This is the first 18 minutes of a 2+ hour discussion held on 11-25-12, this sample is provided so as to provide those who are interested in the status and progress of John Taylor Gatto's recovery. The entire episode is available to subscribers of http://www.TragedyandHope.com and supporters of the Peace Revolution Podcast http://www.PeaceRevolution.org
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