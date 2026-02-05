Zahra Sethna: Globalism 3.0, Digital Dragnet, & Living the Collapse Life

Zahra Sethna of Collapse Life discusses her transition from an idealistic UN employee to a critic of the organization. The conversation explores how biometric IDs, digital wallets, and algorithmic monitoring are creating a global "electronic concentration camp" that transcends national borders. Zahra analyzes the concept of "collapse" not as a sudden catastrophe, but as a gradual erosion of traditional lifestyles and institutional trust, mirrored by the historical fall of the Soviet Union. Ultimately, while the technocratic rollout is accelerating, human imperfection and decentralized resistance may cause these complex systems to fail.





*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation





**Listen Ad-Free for $4.99 a Month or $49.99 a Year!

Apple Subscriptions https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/geopolitics-empire/id1003465597

Supercast https://geopoliticsandempire.supercast.com





***Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

American Gold Exchange https://www.amergold.com/geopolitics

easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com

Escape The Technocracy (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

Outbound Mexico https://outboundmx.com

PassVult https://passvult.com

Sociatates Civis https://societates-civis.com

StartMail https://www.startmail.com/partner/?ref=ngu4nzr

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics





Websites

Collapse Life https://www.collapselife.com

X https://x.com/collapse_life





About Zahra Sethna

Zahra Sethna is host of Collapse Life which focuses on the challenges and triumphs of surviving and thriving in our turbulent world.





*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)