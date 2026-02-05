BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Zahra Sethna: Globalism 3.0, Digital Dragnet, & Living the Collapse Life
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
419 followers
202 views • 2 days ago

Zahra Sethna of Collapse Life discusses her transition from an idealistic UN employee to a critic of the organization. The conversation explores how biometric IDs, digital wallets, and algorithmic monitoring are creating a global "electronic concentration camp" that transcends national borders. Zahra analyzes the concept of "collapse" not as a sudden catastrophe, but as a gradual erosion of traditional lifestyles and institutional trust, mirrored by the historical fall of the Soviet Union. Ultimately, while the technocratic rollout is accelerating, human imperfection and decentralized resistance may cause these complex systems to fail.


Websites

Collapse Life https://www.collapselife.com

X https://x.com/collapse_life


About Zahra Sethna

Zahra Sethna is host of Collapse Life which focuses on the challenges and triumphs of surviving and thriving in our turbulent world.


*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
collapseprepperpreppingprivacyeconomyunaisurveillanceglobalismunited nationstechnocracyworld governmentsurvivalism
