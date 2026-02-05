Zahra Sethna: Globalism 3.0, Digital Dragnet, & Living the Collapse Life

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Zahra Sethna of Collapse Life discusses her transition from an idealistic UN employee to a critic of the organization. The conversation explores how biometric IDs, digital wallets, and algorithmic monitoring are creating a global "electronic concentration camp" that transcends national borders. Zahra analyzes the concept of "collapse" not as a sudden catastrophe, but as a gradual erosion of traditional lifestyles and institutional trust, mirrored by the historical fall of the Soviet Union. Ultimately, while the technocratic rollout is accelerating, human imperfection and decentralized resistance may cause these complex systems to fail.
About Zahra Sethna
Zahra Sethna is host of Collapse Life which focuses on the challenges and triumphs of surviving and thriving in our turbulent world.
