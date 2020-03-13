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Rep. Collins on self-quarantine, House coronavirus bill
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0 view • March 13, 2020
House Judiciary Committee ranking member Doug Collins, made the decision to self-quarantine after he reportedly came in contact with an infected person with coronavirus who had attended the annual Conservative Political Action Conference.
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