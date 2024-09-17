LGBT+++ Part 2: Four in a Tree-fort

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A short video and title hint. The photo of innocent children playing marbles does not show anything visual but the description is rather explicit. It's part two in a series of events throughout my early life as to how I was naively swayed into the gay lifestyle being a baby-boomer.
But now they are indoctrinating children in public schools. This is not just Evil but a demonic ritual.
PROTECT THE CHILDREN OF THE WORLD !