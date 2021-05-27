BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Corstet: Inflation 2021 #4 - MMT, Inflation, & Guaranteed Minimum Income
Corstet
Corstet
10 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
22 views • May 27, 2021
In today's 30 minute broadcast, Dr. Corsi continues his series on the causes and effects of inflation and adds GMI to the mix.

Guaranteed minimum income (GMI), AKA "minimum income," is a social-welfare system promising everyone in the jurisdiction of the system provider a "sufficient" income.

Of course eligibility conditions are presumed, such as: citizenship; means testing; and either ability to work or perform community service.

Do you really think the GMI eligibility conditions will be enforced?

If a sceptic were to presume that due to basic human nature, which is devolving on a daily basis, only guarantees vast and increasing numbers of people will suck the system dry, would you agree?

This deep dive into the cause and effects of inflation gives you starting point information you will need to begin understand digital currency as we go forward into the brave new world ahead.

Do your own research, learn as much as you can, seek out the truth to enable you to make wise decisions. For knowledge is power, and ignorance is bliss. Choose power: Go to www.corstet.com

Watch or listen to us on one of our social media platforms:

Bitchute: www.bitchute.com/search/?query=corstet&kind=video
Brighteon: www.brighteon.com/channels/corstet
CloutHub: app.clouthub.com/channels Channel 119
Daily Motion: www.dailymotion.com/dm_f6dc06733e00…cff9199f8b53c0b
iHeart Radio: www.iheart.com/podcast/269-corstet-llc-81319059/
Instagram: www.instagram.com/corstetllc/
Patreon: www.patreon.com/corstet
Rumble: rumble.com/user/CorstetLLC
SoundCloud: @user-926169183
Stitcher: www.stitcher.com/podcast/corstet-llc
SubscribeStar: www.subscribestar.com/jerome_corsi
TuneIn: tun.in/pkhAM
Vimeo: vimeo.com/corstet
Keywords
goldeconomicssilverfinancebooksannuitiestelemdauthor interviews
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
American Express slapped with record fine for 11-year blind eye to $13B in &#8220;suspicious&#8221; trade

American Express slapped with record fine for 11-year blind eye to $13B in “suspicious” trade

Willow Tohi
Morgan Stanley Warns Oracle Data Center Delays Could Delay Revenue, Pressure Debt

Morgan Stanley Warns Oracle Data Center Delays Could Delay Revenue, Pressure Debt

Edison Reed
Trump Says Russia Will Export Diesel, Lifts Sanctions

Trump Says Russia Will Export Diesel, Lifts Sanctions

Sterling Ashworth
Why Local AI Is the Real Revolution—and Big Tech&#8217;s Bubble Is About to Pop

Why Local AI Is the Real Revolution—and Big Tech’s Bubble Is About to Pop

Mike Adams
AI Chip Stocks Fall After Report on OpenAI Revenue Shortfall

AI Chip Stocks Fall After Report on OpenAI Revenue Shortfall

Sterling Ashworth
Trump Considering Suspending Federal Gas Tax as States Lower Fuel Levies

Trump Considering Suspending Federal Gas Tax as States Lower Fuel Levies

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy