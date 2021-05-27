Corstet: Inflation 2021 #4 - MMT, Inflation, & Guaranteed Minimum Income

In today's 30 minute broadcast, Dr. Corsi continues his series on the causes and effects of inflation and adds GMI to the mix.



Guaranteed minimum income (GMI), AKA "minimum income," is a social-welfare system promising everyone in the jurisdiction of the system provider a "sufficient" income.



Of course eligibility conditions are presumed, such as: citizenship; means testing; and either ability to work or perform community service.



Do you really think the GMI eligibility conditions will be enforced?



If a sceptic were to presume that due to basic human nature, which is devolving on a daily basis, only guarantees vast and increasing numbers of people will suck the system dry, would you agree?



This deep dive into the cause and effects of inflation gives you starting point information you will need to begin understand digital currency as we go forward into the brave new world ahead.



Do your own research, learn as much as you can, seek out the truth to enable you to make wise decisions. For knowledge is power, and ignorance is bliss. Choose power: Go to www.corstet.com



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