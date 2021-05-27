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Corstet: Inflation 2021 #4 - MMT, Inflation, & Guaranteed Minimum Income
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22 views • May 27, 2021
In today's 30 minute broadcast, Dr. Corsi continues his series on the causes and effects of inflation and adds GMI to the mix.
Guaranteed minimum income (GMI), AKA "minimum income," is a social-welfare system promising everyone in the jurisdiction of the system provider a "sufficient" income.
Of course eligibility conditions are presumed, such as: citizenship; means testing; and either ability to work or perform community service.
Do you really think the GMI eligibility conditions will be enforced?
If a sceptic were to presume that due to basic human nature, which is devolving on a daily basis, only guarantees vast and increasing numbers of people will suck the system dry, would you agree?
This deep dive into the cause and effects of inflation gives you starting point information you will need to begin understand digital currency as we go forward into the brave new world ahead.
Do your own research, learn as much as you can, seek out the truth to enable you to make wise decisions. For knowledge is power, and ignorance is bliss. Choose power: Go to www.corstet.com
Watch or listen to us on one of our social media platforms:
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Guaranteed minimum income (GMI), AKA "minimum income," is a social-welfare system promising everyone in the jurisdiction of the system provider a "sufficient" income.
Of course eligibility conditions are presumed, such as: citizenship; means testing; and either ability to work or perform community service.
Do you really think the GMI eligibility conditions will be enforced?
If a sceptic were to presume that due to basic human nature, which is devolving on a daily basis, only guarantees vast and increasing numbers of people will suck the system dry, would you agree?
This deep dive into the cause and effects of inflation gives you starting point information you will need to begin understand digital currency as we go forward into the brave new world ahead.
Do your own research, learn as much as you can, seek out the truth to enable you to make wise decisions. For knowledge is power, and ignorance is bliss. Choose power: Go to www.corstet.com
Watch or listen to us on one of our social media platforms:
Bitchute: www.bitchute.com/search/?query=corstet&kind=video
Brighteon: www.brighteon.com/channels/corstet
CloutHub: app.clouthub.com/channels Channel 119
Daily Motion: www.dailymotion.com/dm_f6dc06733e00…cff9199f8b53c0b
iHeart Radio: www.iheart.com/podcast/269-corstet-llc-81319059/
Instagram: www.instagram.com/corstetllc/
Patreon: www.patreon.com/corstet
Rumble: rumble.com/user/CorstetLLC
SoundCloud: @user-926169183
Stitcher: www.stitcher.com/podcast/corstet-llc
SubscribeStar: www.subscribestar.com/jerome_corsi
TuneIn: tun.in/pkhAM
Vimeo: vimeo.com/corstet
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