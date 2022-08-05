How the New Underworld Order Captured Minds of Men...

Manly P. Hall, a top Freemason, said this about the Freemason’s role in the forming of the U.S.A.; “Not only were many of the founders of the United States government Masons, but they received aid from a secret and august body existing in Europe which helped them to establish this country for a peculiar and particular purpose known only to the initiated few".

This video explains the peculiar and particular purpose of why the USA was set up. It shows how the USA and its agencies worldwide have been working for decades on how to control the minds of human beings and the vile and horrible experiments carried out on animals and then humans and it shows how electrical impulses directed in the right way can manipulate our emotions and feelings and the logical progression onto EMF. Is this what 5G could be used for?. Why would they want to do such an evil thing? Why not let people live as they choose? Why not let people be free? The Bible gives us the answer; the 2nd beast mentioned in Revelation 13 is the USA, and this beast will dominate the entire world, it`ll cause the world to receive a `mark` of ownership, now you can see what they plan to do to humanity and how they`ve been researching this for decades. The only people who won`t agree to this tyranny, will be people who truly believe in the Lord Jesus Christ, and will refuse to take the injection or vaccine...

Manly Hall tells us that the USA will control the entire world:

"For more than three thousand years, secret societies have labored to create the background of knowledge necessary to the establishment of an enlightened democracy among the nations of the world. Men bound by a secret oath to labor in the cause of world democracy decided that in the American colonies they would plant the roots of a new way of life. Brotherhoods were established to meet secretly and they quietly and industriously conditioned America to its destiny for leadership in a free world".

The people of the USA have been used as guinea pigs for decades. From all over the world people were lured to the USA , on the promise of the american dream, but in reality they have been experimented on, been poisoned, been brainwashed, vaccinated the most in the world, gmo food tested on them. I advise people living in the USA to start reading the bible and possibly leave the USA or go to some remote part of it and quickly.The Rulers of the USA are entering the Endgame, the End of all things is coming...Jesus told us this would happen. Revelation 13.

