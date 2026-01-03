Pandemic vs Wardemic

Simple and indubitable facts, but very difficult to accept:

- private companies (ex. NASA) dealing with heliocentrism create the illusion called globe earth, infinite universe, planets, aliens, evolutionism, dinozaurism and eliminates the creator of the natural water-land-nature-miracle and origin of life called "earth" from human consciousness;

- private companies dealing with the medical system and virology create the illusion called pandemic to accept the satan's sperm called vaccine;

- private companies dealing with military teathre of war scam creates world resets through the illusion called war.

It's all about the props: biological and material.

And lots-lots-lots of fiction because the masses are sooooo stupid, they believe anything!