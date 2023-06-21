Create New Account
Monolog #3: Objektive Moral - die Lösung der Probleme!
Heilung durch Wahrheit
In diesem Monolog, geht es unter anderem darum, dass wir die Naturgesetze und die innewohnende objektive Moral verstehen, leben und lehren müssen um aus dem Zustand der Sklaverei zu kommen. Wenn man das Verstanden hat, sollte jeder seinen Teil dazu beitragen, um den Zustand der Sklaverei zu beenden. 


Mein weiteres Schaffen findet ihr auf: 

Telegram: t.me/heilungdurchwahrheit 

Odysee: odysee.com/@Heilung_durch_Wahrheit:4

naturgesetzeanarchiefreiheitokkultimsus

