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WHO Told Us No Need To Wear A Facemask Unless Sick (March 2020) - Video That WHO Took Down Now From Their Website
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111 views • November 20, 2020
WHO told us following in March 2020 : "If you do not have any respiratory symptoms, such as fever, cough, or runny nose, you do not need to wear a medical mask.
When used alone, masks can give you a false feeling of protection and can even be a source of infection when not used correctly."
When used alone, masks can give you a false feeling of protection and can even be a source of infection when not used correctly."
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