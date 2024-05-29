Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dershowitz: The ONLY REASON Trump Could Be Found GUILTY in New York
channel image
High Hopes
3205 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
65 views
Published Yesterday

Glenn Beck


May 28, 2024


The New York hush money case against former president Donald Trump is "the weakest case" attorney Alan Dershowitz has seen in his 60 years of practicing law. But yet, the jury may still convict him, the media is freaking out over it, and now, the Biden campaign is even holding events with Robert De Niro outside the courthouse. Dershowitz joins Glenn to explain the "only explanation for this case going forward" and how a guilty verdict "could hurt America more than it could hurt Donald Trump." Plus, he reveals something that the judge hid from the jury and what he would do if he was Trump's attorney.


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube:


 / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_Brief


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:


 / glennbeck

 / glennbeck

 / glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g4RTiBJgKs0

Keywords
trumppresidentjudgealan dershowitzglenn beckattorneyhush moneyguilty verdictnew yorkweakest case

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket