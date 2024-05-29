Dershowitz: The ONLY REASON Trump Could Be Found GUILTY in New York

Glenn Beck
May 28, 2024
The New York hush money case against former president Donald Trump is "the weakest case" attorney Alan Dershowitz has seen in his 60 years of practicing law. But yet, the jury may still convict him, the media is freaking out over it, and now, the Biden campaign is even holding events with Robert De Niro outside the courthouse. Dershowitz joins Glenn to explain the "only explanation for this case going forward" and how a guilty verdict "could hurt America more than it could hurt Donald Trump." Plus, he reveals something that the judge hid from the jury and what he would do if he was Trump's attorney.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g4RTiBJgKs0
