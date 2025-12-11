© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The EU-Canada DIGITAL ID PACT Is The FINAL NAIL In The COFFIN OF FREEDOM!!! 💯
EU and Canadian officials concluded the EU-Canada Digital Partnership Council meeting on Monday with a commitment to collaborate on cross-border interoperability for their digital identity systems.
In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the latest breaking news on the agenda for a global big brother surveillance state that is being formed right before our eyes!
