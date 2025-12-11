The EU-Canada DIGITAL ID PACT Is The FINAL NAIL In The COFFIN OF FREEDOM!!! 💯

EU and Canadian officials concluded the EU-Canada Digital Partnership Council meeting on Monday with a commitment to collaborate on cross-border interoperability for their digital identity systems.

In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the latest breaking news on the agenda for a global big brother surveillance state that is being formed right before our eyes!

