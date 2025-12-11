BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The EU-Canada DIGITAL ID PACT Is The FINAL NAIL In The COFFIN OF FREEDOM!!!
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1147 followers
162 views • 1 day ago

The EU-Canada DIGITAL ID PACT Is The FINAL NAIL In The COFFIN OF FREEDOM!!!  💯

EU and Canadian officials concluded the EU-Canada Digital Partnership Council meeting on Monday with a commitment to collaborate on cross-border interoperability for their digital identity systems.

In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the latest breaking news on the agenda for a global big brother surveillance state that is being formed right before our eyes!

When the freedom to speak is taken away, the Truth is hidden

https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2012/11/30/when-the-freedom-to-speak-is-taken-away-the-truth-is-hidden/

