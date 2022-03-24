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“DICTATOR”: Croatian MEP lambasts Canada’s Justin Trudeau to his face
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343 views • March 24, 2022
Canadian PM Trudeau faced harsh criticism during his visit to Brussels when MEP Mislav Kolakusic accused him of carrying out a “dictatorship of a worst kind” that “tramples women with horses.”
"Canada… has become a symbol of civil rights violation under your quasi-liberal boot in recent months," Kolakusic said.
"Canada… has become a symbol of civil rights violation under your quasi-liberal boot in recent months," Kolakusic said.
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