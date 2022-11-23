Yes Everything Seems Off !!! Been Off For Years Now !!!

https://t.me/InTheStormNews1/4855
We Are Just Awake To The Lies To ALL Of The Evil Satanic BS !!!
We Have Been In A Spiritual War For The Very Souls Of Humanity For Quite Some Time Now !!
Now Is The Time To Get Your Hearts Right With God !!
We Are Witnessing Biblical End Times
Be Prepared To Die Figh🔥ing
For Your Freedoms Your Children
How Are You Preparing??!!
ENOUGH ALREADY!!!
