Genesis 25:1 to 26:35 Verse by Verse Bible Study

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Verse by Verse Bible Study on www.thecloudchurch.org through the book of Genesis, covering chapters 25 and 26 from the King James Bible. In these chapters we see the death of Abraham, the birth of Esau and Jacob, and the problems Isaac has when he journeys South. We also see Esau getting married.