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Student: “How Am I Killing People?”
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461 views • September 04, 2021
"I have friends who are very ill and haven't been well since they day they took it and have regreted it."
"If you can still get it when you've got the vaccine, how am I killing other people? It doesn't prevent transmission. You can still pass it on. You can still get it. So how am I killing other people? I'm not being selfish. It's my body, my choice."
"It's straight out of the 1984 book."
"The people don't see where this is going. It's about control. If you allow the government to break the law and to violate your rights because of an emergency, what's stopping them from creating an emergency to break the law?"
86.3K views, 1,037 Retweets, 230 Quote Tweets, 2,968 Likes
https://twitter.com/osler78/status/1429496645906014219
"If you can still get it when you've got the vaccine, how am I killing other people? It doesn't prevent transmission. You can still pass it on. You can still get it. So how am I killing other people? I'm not being selfish. It's my body, my choice."
"It's straight out of the 1984 book."
"The people don't see where this is going. It's about control. If you allow the government to break the law and to violate your rights because of an emergency, what's stopping them from creating an emergency to break the law?"
86.3K views, 1,037 Retweets, 230 Quote Tweets, 2,968 Likes
https://twitter.com/osler78/status/1429496645906014219
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