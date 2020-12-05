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Grumpy Old Men Interrupt Each Other + Sleepy Joe Biden Dozes off-- Debate 2020
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29 views • December 05, 2020
Brief analysis of the 2020 presidential debate featuring Donald Trump squaring off against Chris Wallace, while sleepy Joe Biden mumbles and stutters his way through aided and abetted by the Fox News host who is a Never Trumper. No real haymaker was landed, but Joe Biden looked far too sleepy and incoherent to be President of the United States which is the Takeaway that I got from their performances On the debate stage.
It was two grumpy old men interrupting one another on a continuous basis. It's a sad state of affairs for United States politics.
#SleepyJoe #DonaldTrump #Debate
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
It was two grumpy old men interrupting one another on a continuous basis. It's a sad state of affairs for United States politics.
#SleepyJoe #DonaldTrump #Debate
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
politicsantifadonald trumpworld politicsjoe bidenchris wallacegreen new dealus politicssleepy joewhite supremacypresidential debatedebate 2020sleepy joe bidenfind people hoaxbiden on green new dealdebate interruptionsgrumpy old mengrumpy presidential candidatesbiden tells trump to shut upshut up trumpdebate bad behaviordebate analysischris wallace biased
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