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911 Rudy Giuliani Lies WTC7
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172 views • September 17, 2020
911 Rudy Giuliani Lies WTC7
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
2m30s into video Rudy says he was told World Trade Center was going to collapse.
This prove foreknowledge of Demolition
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
2m30s into video Rudy says he was told World Trade Center was going to collapse.
This prove foreknowledge of Demolition
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