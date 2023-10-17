Create New Account
Rep. Jeff Van Drew: Exactly How the Democrat Party Intends to Destroy America
GalacticStorm
2152 Subscribers
58 views
Published 14 hours ago

The Charlie Kirk Show | Rep. Jeff Van Drew Lays Out Exactly How the Democrat Party Intends to Destroy Our Great Nation

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at charliekirk.locals.com!

Keywords
leftist narrativeamerica lastbiden regimecharlie kirk showrep jeff van drew

