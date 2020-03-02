© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Coronavirus (Wuhan) (2019-nCoV) Rife Frequency Audio 1 of 2 Energy Healing Audio
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
192 views • March 02, 2020
0.05,0.2,33.4,72.54,305.37,452.55,509.75,621.73,738.5,900.4 Hz
Place over-ear-style headphones or Bluetooth speakers on body (Not over ears), the higher volume the better. Place the headphones on a specific area and\or the abdomen area. 50 to 70 minutes twice daily (or longer there are no side effects) or until the problem is resolved.
All Rife 'Energy Healing Audio' contain experimental frequencies and no statements about these Rife Audio mp3s posted here are evaluated by FDA.
None of the Rife Audio are intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. It is your responsibility to access the viability of alternative treatment processes by research and experimentation.
Place over-ear-style headphones or Bluetooth speakers on body (Not over ears), the higher volume the better. Place the headphones on a specific area and\or the abdomen area. 50 to 70 minutes twice daily (or longer there are no side effects) or until the problem is resolved.
All Rife 'Energy Healing Audio' contain experimental frequencies and no statements about these Rife Audio mp3s posted here are evaluated by FDA.
None of the Rife Audio are intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. It is your responsibility to access the viability of alternative treatment processes by research and experimentation.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.