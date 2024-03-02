Tied up in the middle of the train tracks, the dog felt panicked when he knew danger was coming

Pitiful Animal





Mar 1, 2024





It was hard to see suffering like the Titan dog was suffering.

We were not sure what happened.

All we knew was that a greengrocer witnessed him being thrown from his motorcycle.

His legs were crooked, maybe it was congenital.

X-rays would tell us more about his condition.

We gave him skin medications, blood tests, dewormers and lots of food.

We were just waiting for his X-ray to know more about his leg injury.

At that time, he was enjoying the safety and comfort of his soft pink bed.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





