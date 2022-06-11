Eva Bartlett: "NBC News just SMEARED real journalists in shameful hit piece Redacted with Clayton Morris" (MIRRORED)

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Mirrored from You Tube channel Eva K Bartlett at:-
Clayton Morris of Redacted had me on his show to discuss the ridiculous smear of many journalists, including myself, by corporate owned NBC and the hack journalist assigned to smear us.
Nothing unusual here, a copy-paste of the sort of smears I've endured over the years.
Fun fact: such attempts to discredit always fail & instead bring more supporters :)
*Hi from the Donbass.
RELATED LINKS:
*the Redacted interview
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qpoVewOAmzM
*some of my & others' tweets on the matter (fun!)
https://twitter.com/EvaKBartlett/status/1534610655969427458
https://twitter.com/EvaKBartlett/status/1534918004806500355
https://twitter.com/NinaByzantina/status/1535024639751213062
https://twitter.com/NinaByzantina/status/1535026830490488833
*prior rebuttals to smears
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2018/01/20/a-personal-reply-to-the-fact-challenged-smears-of-terrorist-whitewashing-channel-4-snopes-and-la-presse/
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2018/01/06/how-the-mainstream-media-whitewashed-al-qaeda-and-the-white-helmets-in-syria/