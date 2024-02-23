Left on the hill in the cold winter, their eyes were red and their lips were purple from the cold

Pitiful Animal





Feb 23, 2024





Viki Dimitro happened to spot a pack of puppies on a hill in the woods when she was passing by

The scene that surprised her was that there was a whole pack of 6 puppies lying on the dry ground

It was very cold, they didn't have their mother around, they might be very hungry and needed help

The children were so poor and small that Viki couldn't ignore them

When they saw Viki, they all ran to her as if they had found a glimmer of hope

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ujwpJPEw7rk