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Dr. Peter McCullough - Covid vaccines are KILLING BABIES!
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713 views • July 08, 2021
Dr. Peter McCullough: Covid vaccines are killing babies in the first trimester at an astonishing rate… an “atrocity” to vaccinate expectant mothers WHY WAS DR McCULLOUGH NOT MR TRUMPS DOCTOR?
Dr. Peter McCullough, professor of medicine at Texas, warns against vaccinating pregnant women for covid-19. He said the covid vaccines are completely unnecessary for pregnant women and are “directly killing babies in the first trimester. If you subscribe to TELEGRAM please feel free to join my channel "WORLDWIDE CURRENT ISSUES" Thank you! I do my own research, but rely on experts for medical knowledge, as that is not my field of expertise!
Dr. Peter McCullough, professor of medicine at Texas, warns against vaccinating pregnant women for covid-19. He said the covid vaccines are completely unnecessary for pregnant women and are “directly killing babies in the first trimester. If you subscribe to TELEGRAM please feel free to join my channel "WORLDWIDE CURRENT ISSUES" Thank you! I do my own research, but rely on experts for medical knowledge, as that is not my field of expertise!
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