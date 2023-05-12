WAL-MART PULLS OUT OF PORTLAND OREGON BECAUSE THE LEFT KEEPS SHOPLIFTING, THE LEFT IS NOT HAPPY!

Antifa, black lives matter, Democrats, and other left-wing nuts have stated to Walmart and other major retailers that arresting people for stealing is racist. The problem is, the white district attorney felt really guilty about all of this pressure being put on him so he let everybody go. Walmart has now decided that 3,000 or more thefts per month were too much for them to handle and they have shut down their stores.
People in Portland were okay with the policy of allowing shoplifting to happen but now that Walmart is gone they are all crying that they can't buy discount groceries, discount bullets, discount guns, discount video games, and discount potato chips.
The term racist should never get anybody free anything but the problem is it does. What ever will people in Portland do now? I know the correct answer, who gives a shit?
