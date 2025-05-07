BrightLearn - Exploring Goldbacks: A Modern Currency Alternative, an interview with Jeremy Cordon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The podcast explores Goldbacks, a modern currency containing precise amounts of 24-karat gold, designed as a practical, legal and private alternative to traditional money systems, potentially safeguarding local economies and offering a hedge against the devaluation of the dollar.
For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai
Full length interview on Brighteon.com.