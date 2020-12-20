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Former Merck Employee Brandy Vaughan Targeted After Speaking out Against Forced Vaccinations
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67 views • December 20, 2020
Former Merck Employee Brandy Vaughan Targeted After Speaking out Against Forced Vaccinations.. ( RIP:: BRANDY VAUGHAN DIED ON 8 DECEMBER 2020, 47 YEARS OLD) SOURCE : https://www.collective-evolution.com/2020/12/11/ex-pharmaceutical-rep-brandy-vaughan-found-dead-after-warning-people-to-investigate-her-death/
CREDITS ,, VIDEO ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVEaFSr-jdTa_QE4PPSkVJw
QUOTE ,, To the living we owe respect, but to the dead we owe only the truth. Voltaire
CREDITS ,, VIDEO ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVEaFSr-jdTa_QE4PPSkVJw
QUOTE ,, To the living we owe respect, but to the dead we owe only the truth. Voltaire
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