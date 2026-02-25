RAF Bentwaters and the Fallacy of UFO Disclosure – Larry Warren Interview with James Bartley

Download & Save: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2026/02/24/rendlesham-uap-disclosure/





Larry Warren returns to the Cosmic Switchboard to talk about the status of the documentary “Caple Green” about the events that transpired in the Rendlesham Forest outside of RAF Bentwaters in Suffolk England. Larry talks about the delays and interference which have stymied the release of the documentary. It’s possible threats have been meted out to the director but that still doesn’t explain the long delay in releasing the documentary. It’s been nine years in the making.





Larry also talks about the old days of UFO research and mentions the nefarious deeds of well-known disinformation artists some of whom are still active in the field and have been rebranded as “whistleblowers.”

This is a MUST watch video from the first whistleblower to come forward about RAF Bentwaters event which happened late December 1980.