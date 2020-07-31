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DR. RICHARD BARTLETT TALKS COVID CURES - DEBBIE GEORGATOS (VIDEO)
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53 views • July 31, 2020
DR. RICHARD BARTLETT says there are multiple cures for COVID-19 already available for doctors to use, they are extremely inexpensive, and they have a 100% success rate, with NO SIDE EFFECTS. Hydroxychloroquine with Zinc or Inhaled Steroids. The CDC is pushing against all working cures by telling hospitals they can't treat with these products, and are even telling Pharmacies not to fill doctor prescriptions for these protocols if they are being used off-label for Covid Treatments. The reason these treatments work is because the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrom that the WHO and CDC have labeled as Covid-19, is a Symptomology/Condition and very likely not a VIRUS AT ALL. As of today, the Health Mafia has still not found a single live virus, nor developed a test that finds any live viruses. Wake Up people, doctor after doctor after doctor ALL OVER THE EARTH have been telling us the same things. The doctors that work for the government's Medical Mafia are the LIARS, the doctors working in the hospitals and frontlines while treating with 100% success are the REAL DOCTORS that we need to be listening to. Stop listening to the FAKE DOCTORS on Mainstream Media News and the ones working for the Medical Mafia with monetary ties to Big Pharmacy and personal patents. The real doctors are getting little if any air time on MSM, because the Medical Mafia wants to push the GMO vaccination as THE FINAL SOLUTION along with the MARK OF THE BEAST tattoo, and nothing else.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[LBRY.TV] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Debbie Georgatos on America, Can We Talk?
http://americacanwetalk.org
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[LBRY.TV] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Debbie Georgatos on America, Can We Talk?
http://americacanwetalk.org
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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