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Doctor Shares The Most Horrific Truth About Abortion You Will Ever Hear😪
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246 views • May 06, 2022
This will likely be one of the most horrific things you’ll hear all day [ just to interrupt that, we have this - the ABORTATHON: https://twitter.com/abortathon/status/1521524274674253827?s=20&;t=A-XMavmkfKpJFtcQwQ7BGg ].
Scratch that…all year.
Scratch that…EVER.
Every.
Single.
American.
Needs.
To.
Hear.
This.
From a doctor who performed them.
Gruesome and almost impossible to listen to, but you must
Yes, I’m not exaggerating.
Yes, it’s that bad.
And yes, that’s exactly why I have to share it.
I’m tired of people acting like this doesn’t matter.
You want to make this “choice”?
That’s fine, just listen to this first….
Please share.
Scratch that…all year.
Scratch that…EVER.
Every.
Single.
American.
Needs.
To.
Hear.
This.
From a doctor who performed them.
Gruesome and almost impossible to listen to, but you must
Yes, I’m not exaggerating.
Yes, it’s that bad.
And yes, that’s exactly why I have to share it.
I’m tired of people acting like this doesn’t matter.
You want to make this “choice”?
That’s fine, just listen to this first….
Please share.
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