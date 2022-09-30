FULL SHOW: Surveying The Damage: Hurricane Ian Demolishes Florida As It Heads To The East Coast

Hurricane Ian did a real number on Florida as we surveyed the damage in the aftermath. As the Democrat media attacks and blames DeSantis for the destruction, one must ask, where has the White House been? Joe Biden was fundraising all day Wednesday while the hurricane was happening, and Kamala Harris was jet setting for South Korea, where she went on to epically embarrass herself. After the hurricane passed however, Joe Biden held a press conference, from D.C.. Seth Rich is in the news again as a FOIA request and response ads to the mystery of his death and the DCCC emails connection. Records show Anthony Fauci made out like a bandit during covid, raking in millions. Alison Steinberg and Jaimee Michell join the show to discuss the attacks against them by the media and the lack of representation they get in these hit pieces.