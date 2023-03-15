First Footage Of Russian Su-27 Harassing American MQ-9 Reaper And CBS Copium (Brief)

Russia released a video of its fighter alongside the downed Reaper.
Interestingly, the MQ-9 was equipped with a VERY advanced surveillance system. The Gorgon Stare, as the video confirms.
China, Russia and Iran have had problems in this area, where the US actually has a significant advantage. If Russia recovers the remains of this surveillance system it could be very interesting for study.
Recall that the US previously refused to supply the MQ-9 to Ukraine for fear that it would be shot down and the Russians would study it.
Not only did this happen, but the downed aircraft was carrying one of NATO's most advanced surveillance systems.
~Intel Slava Z
Mirrored - December1991
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.