Live From Patriots United WA, Preparing for the next plandemic, Mike Terry, Scott Miller, Kristin Sokoloff - The RSB Show 5-23-25

TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: Live From Patriots United WA, Preparing for the next plandemic, Ending Chronic Disease Epidemic, MAHA Targets Processed Food, COVID Vax Heart Damage, Scott Miller, Most Dangerous Man In Washington, Canada’s Child Euthanasia, Rogan & Rodgers Expose Vax Lies, Kristin Sokoloff, Leadership Coach and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/live-from-patriots-united-wa-preparing-for-the-next-plandemic-ending-chronic-disease-epidemic-maha-targets-processed-food-covid-vax-heart-damage-scott-miller-most-dangerous-man-in-washington-ca/